Texas A&M Campus Reopens After Bomb Threat

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. - Texas A&M University police say the school's campus has reopened after an emailed bomb threat prompted an evacuation and building-by-building search.

A&M Police Lt. Allan Baron says officials still are searching some buildings Friday afternoon, but no bombs have been found and people are being allowed to come back on campus.

Baron says the bomb threat was received by email at around 11 a.m. by the university's computing information services center.