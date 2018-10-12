Texas A&M snaps Mizzou Volleyball's win streak

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M welcomed Mizzou Volleyball to the Lone Star State by handing the Tigers their first SEC loss of the year, 3-1.

While this is the fifth straight time the Aggies have beaten Missouri since 2013, this one especially stung the Tigers since it snapped their 13 game win streak.

Mizzou opened the match strong, taking the first set 25-22 after trailing at multiple points.

Texas A&M wouldn't stay down for long, though. The Aggies took the next three sets, each by no more than five points.

Despite the loss, the Tigers had a good showing. Junior Kira Larson led the way with 18 points, 15 kills and seven digs for Mizzou. Senior Carly Kan also had an impressive outing with 16 points, 14 kills, 13 digs and two aces.

The Tigers fall to 18-4 overall and 9-1 in SEC play. They will look to bounce back on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they host Mississippi State back in Columbia.