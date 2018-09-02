Texas Congressman Invites Obama Clown to His District

WASHINGTON - Congressman Steve Stockman issued a news release Wednesday afternoon to invite a controversial rodeo act from the Missouri State Fair to perform in Texas.

Stockman, a Texas Republican serving in the House of Representatives, invited a rodeo clown that performed at the Missouri State Fair Aug. 10 to perform at a rodeo in his district. Stockman said the clown should not have been banned from the fair, calling the event a "harmless gag."

"Liberals want to bronco bust dissent," Stockman said. "But Texans value speech, even if its speech they don't agree with."

Public officials from both parties in Missouri have called the event "disrespectful," while some have labeled it as harmless political satire.

The controversial event featured a bull that ran at a rodeo clown wearing a mask that looked like President Barack Obama's face.