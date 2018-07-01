Texas District Attorney, Wife Found Dead

KAUFMAN, Texas - A sheriff's deputy says authorities are investigating the deaths of a North Texas county district attorney and his wife who were found dead in a home.



Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Justin Lewis said Saturday that the county District Attorney, Mike McLelland, and his wife, Cynthia, were found dead in a home in an unincorporated part of the county. Authorities have blocked off the street where the couple's last known address is located.



Lewis said he couldn't discuss the investigation in further detail, including how the couple died and whether investigators believe their deaths are linked to the Jan. 31 slaying of an assistant Kaufman County district attorney, Mark Hasse.



The Dallas Morning News reports that Kaufman Police Chief Chris Albaugh confirmed the couple was shot at their home.