Texas man found dead near school in southeast Missouri

POPLAR BLUFF(AP) - A body found near a school in southeast Missouri has been identified as that of a Texas man described as a transient.

KFVS-TV reports the Butler County coroner and Poplar Bluff police identified the man Thursday as Justin R. Allen, of Arlington, Texas. His decomposed remains were found Monday in a patch of woods behind Poplar Bluff Junior High School.

Autopsy results were inconclusive, but investigators said there was no evidence of criminal activity. Several people had reported seeing the man camping in the area.

Coroner Jim Akers told The Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff that a dog found dead with Allen had a Texas rabies tag and a microchip. The coroner said Allen had a job in Fort Worth but had not been seen by his employer since June 25.