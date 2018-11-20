Texas Running Well, But It's Time To Throw

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- The Texas Longhorns have been running a stampede over some of the worst defenses in the country.



Texas has averaged 440 yards rushing in two straight wins at home over Kansas and Texas Tech.



What happens Saturday when freshman quarterback David Ash leads them on the road to Missouri, where the Tigers defense is tougher?



Longhorns coach Mack Brown loves his tough new running game. But he says the No. 21 Longhorns (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) must be able to pass the ball if they hope to win their final four games.



Missouri (4-5, 2-4) ranks 60th nationally against the run, and 103rd against the pass.