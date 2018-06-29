Texas Tech 73, Missouri 55

Tech never trailed and led by as much as 21 before Missouri used a 15-2 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Jimmy McKinney, to pull within 59-51 with 5:08 remaining. But Tech, which scored only one field goal in a nine-minute stretch in the second half, stiffened and responded with a 12-0 run to seal the win.

Texas Tech (12-10, 4-4 Big 12) hit 52% from the field, its best shooting effort in Big 12 games this season. The Red Raiders' previous best was 50 percent Monday night in a 86-52 loss at Kansas. Dora's points and Jackson's 12 rebounds were career highs for each. Dora hit on 8-of-12 from the field, including two 3-pointers. He also made his four free throws attempts. Dior Lowhorn added 11 points for Tech.

The Red Raiders held Missouri's Thomas Gardner, the Big 12's leading scorer, to just two points on a pair of free throws. Gardner, who averaged 20.9 points coming into the game, missed each of his five field goal attempts and didn't play in the second half. The Tigers (10-10, 3-6) fell to 0-5 when Gardner is held to 15 points or fewer. McKinney scored 17 points and Kevin Young added 12 points for the Tigers, which also lost five straight during a stretch last season.

Tech started out hot, hitting on 9-of-11 in the first 9:12 of the game. The Red Raiders used runs of 17-4 and 23-11 to lead 48-26 at halftime. Missouri, meanwhile, had trouble holding onto the ball. The Tigers committed 16 first-half turnovers and the Red Raiders scored 25 points off Missouri's mistakes. Missouri finished with 23 turnovers, with McKinney and Marshall Brown getting five each. The Tigers shot poorly, hitting only 33% on 20-of-60 shots from the field. In Missouri's four-game skid, the Tigers shot 37.6 percent.