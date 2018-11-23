Text to Wrong Person Tips Drug Deal

PERRYVILLE (AP) - A Missouri woman's text message to the wrong number has landed her in jail.The Southeast Missourian (http://bit.ly/pgvUQb ) reports that 24-year-old Amy Horman of Perryville offered drugs for sale in the text -- but inadvertently sent it to a Perry County deputy sheriff.

Deputies searched Horman's home. Sheriff Gary Schaaf says they seized marijuana, along with scales used for processing, packaging and selling marijuana. Horman is charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. A second woman is also charged. Both are jailed. Neither had a listed attorney.