Texting and driving bill reaches Missouri Senate

COLUMBIA - A new bill before the Senate would ban texting and driving for drivers of all ages.

It's sponsor, Sen. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, said he knows someone who's son was killed by distracted driving.

"That's just a horrific thing for a family to have to put up with, and I don't think there's anyone out there that liked to look back and say 'I was texting and driving, and I caused a fatality or a very serious injury,'" he said.

Wallingford said he made sure to pre-file Senate Bill 15, so action can be taken quickly. Ultimately, he encourages all drivers to keep their eyes on the road to avoid an accident.

"It only takes just a blink of an eye for something to happen, and your response to that happening is a lot quicker if you're monitoring the situation," he said.

47 states ban texting for drivers. In Missouri, texting is prohibited for all drivers under 21.