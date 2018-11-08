Texting Parenting Advice

"They're using texts, and other resources to try and find as much information as possible about their pregnancies. and having reliable sources and medical information is very important," said My Life Center Director, Charity Quinn.

The Texts4Baby program allows moms to skip past web searches and go straight to their phones.

"Messages are delivered by text to those women. Once they register they get approximately three text messages a week on important topics for pregnant women and first time moms," said Leslie Seifert of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.



Topics vary from birth defect prevention to immunization and nutrition. The Text4Baby program launched nationally in February, and now is really starting to take off Missouri.

"We provide referrals to Text4Baby for any women who come here with a positive pregnancy test," said Quinn.

"Close to 1300 women in Missouri registered," Seifert added.