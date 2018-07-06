Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop

14 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News
By: Kocha Olarn, Euan McKirdy and Angela Dewan, CNN

 (CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach trapped deep inside a flooded cave in northern Thailand, after the death of a former navy diver and a drop in oxygen levels underground.

Officials initially thought they could keep the boys and their coach in the cave where they are trapped for up to four months, until waters dropped sufficiently for them to be able to walk out.

But the death of a rescue team member, and the realization that oxygen levels have fallen to potentially dangerous levels, appears to have forced a reassessment of the situation.

Thai Navy SEAL chief Rear Adm. Aphakorn Yoo-kongkaew said oxygen levels in the cave had dropped to 15%, a level that one Thai medic said posed a serious risk of hypoxia, the same condition that causes altitude sickness. It was too dangerous to leave the boys much longer, Yoo-kongkaew said, despite the risks involved in attempting to bring them out.

"We can no longer wait for all conditions (to be ready) because of the oppressive situation," he told journalists Friday.

"We originally thought the young boys could stay safe inside the cave for quite a long time but circumstances have changed. We have limited amount of time." He did not say how long they could survive with current oxygen levels, but he said getting more oxygen piped into the boys was top priority.

The SEAL commander spoke just hours after former Sgt. Saman Kunan, a Thai ex-SEAL, died at 2 a.m. Friday (2 p.m. Thursday ET), as he returned from an operation to deliver oxygen tanks to the cave where the boys are located.

The 38-year-old ran out of air while underwater, an official said.

The boys, members of a youth football team, and their coach have been trapped in the labyrinthine cave at the Tham Luang Nang Non complex for nearly two weeks, unable to navigate their way out of a series of narrow passages after floodwaters forced them to take shelter on a rocky ledge.

The huge operation to rescue them involves dozens of Thai Navy SEALs, and experts and volunteer divers from parts of Europe and Asia, as well as Australia and the US. Billionaire inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk said Friday engineers from his SpaceX & Boring Co. were heading to Thailandto see if they could help.

'He was a triathlete'

Kunan's death had changed the mood on the ground and made real for rescuers just how dangerous the mission has become.

"Definitely you can feel it that it has an effect, but we're moving on. Everyone is a professional so we're trying to put it away and avoid it happening again," said Finnish volunteer diver Mikko Paasi, a long-term resident of Thailand.

"Everybody is focusing on getting these boys out -- keeping them alive or getting them out."

The UK divers who first reached the boys described their dive as "gnarly" and full of tight passages submerged with opaque waters. Authorities have been considering teaching the boys to breathe through full-face oxygen masks to be pulled out. It takes even the most experienced divers up to five hours to swim through jagged, narrow channels from where the boys are to safety outside.

The death of Kunan, an experienced diver, in the cave system underlines the inherent risks in attempting to move the boys, who are physically weak after days without food.

One of Kunan's longtime friends, Sgt. Anuram Kaewchano, told CNN he was shocked to learn the news.

"I can't believe this happened," he told CNN by phone. "He was very fit, he exercised every day, and he was a triathlete. Our last trip together was to Malaysia."

He added that the last time the two spoke, "we talked about the kids -- whether they were out yet."

SEAL chief Yookongkaew said Kunan may have passed out, causing him to drown, "but we have to wait for the autopsy."

"Diving is always full of risks," he said.

A military aircraft will carry Kunan's body from Chiang Rai to Satthahip Navy Base Friday evening. A funeral service will take place there, and then at his home town in the province of Roi Et, northern Thailand.

Thailand cave rescue: Friends say boys ignored warnings

Pornphimon Pansurin, a counselor from the nearby Darunrat School who teaches Ekarat Wongsukjan, one of the missing boys, said the missing boys may feel responsible for the tragedy.

"If they learn about what has happened they will blame themselves," she told CNN. "They will feel very guilty."

International operation

The members of the Wild Boar soccer team were reported missing on June 23 when they didn't return from an outing after soccer practice. They entered the cave during fine weather but became trapped when a sudden downpour flooded the narrow tunnels.

The 12 boys and their coach were found deep inside the cave by two British cave divers on Monday, perched on a rock slab above flood waters, after nine days without food or fresh water.

Thailand cave rescue: The health toll of waiting for freedom

Rescue teams have been pumping millions of liters of water from the cave in an attempt to lower water levels to the extent that the boys can simply walk out. However more rain is forecast this weekend, putting pressure on rescuers to act soon or have to contend with even higher water levels inside the cramped chambers.

Thailand's monsoon season runs from July to October and, while the past few days have been relatively dry, the long term forecast is rain for months.

Correction: The spelling of the deceased diver's name has been updated to reflect new information.

More News

Grid
List

Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years
Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — On paper, Richard Strauss was a well-regarded Ohio State University physician who examined young athletes for... More >>
28 minutes ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 8:39:36 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Autopsy ordered in Missouri inmate death
Autopsy ordered in Missouri inmate death
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has been ordered after an inmate death earlier this week at... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 8:06:02 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs in Missouri
Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has expanded drug take-back programs in Missouri. The measure was signed... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 7:22:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
COLUMBIA - The suspect wanted in relation to the May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive was killed on July 6... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former neurosurgery resident has filed a lawsuit alleging the University of Missouri School of Medicine's chief... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 5:11:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:34:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
CALIFORNIA - Information on the death of a 5-year-old child Wednesday might not be available for months, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 71°
1am 69°