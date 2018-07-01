Thanksgiving Day fire destroys New Bloomfield home

COLUMBIA - A New Bloomfield home is believed to be a total loss after a Thanksgiving Day fire.

The two-story house at the corner of Elm Avenue and Mulberry Street started burning around 5:30 p.m. Five hours later crews were still on the scene dealing with flare-ups.

New Bloomfield Police Chief Christopher Hammann said the fire was "believed to have started on the first floor making its way into the second floor and attic." The cause is unknown, he said.



The second floor collapsed and Hammann said it is likely the home is a total loss.

Two residents, a mother and her son, were not at home at the time. The Red Cross is assisting the family.