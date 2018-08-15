Thanksgiving feast lard, crickets for Missouri zoo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Horse meat, crickets and lard are more appetizing than a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for some Kansas City dwellers.
Instead of turkey and stuffing, The Kansas City Star reports animals at the Kansas City Zoo get to feast on fruits, vegetables and a slew of raw meat.
The zoo spends about half a million dollars a year to feed 1,100 animals from about 215 species.
The zoo's nine lions eat a total of 45 pounds of horse meat a day and 11 tons of grain per year. Two tigers tear through 15 pounds of meat a day.
Elephants prefer hay, fruits and veggies. The six elephants together eat about 800 pounds of hay a day.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department and the Columbia Police Department issued a joint statement Wednesday calling recent... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has awarded Missouri prison guards compensation for work they performed before and after... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate allegations that a lawyer for the ex-husband of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A grant wants to help revitalize an old section of Columbia and make it a hub for small... More >>
in
KINGDOM CITY - Many rural school districts aren't getting enough from the state to pay for transporting students. Last... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man Wednesday morning following a chase throughout eastern Boone County. The chase started... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Both westbound lanes of I-70 east of Kingdom City were back open following a crash Wednesday morning.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two medical marijuana November ballot measures are going to court ahead of the election, less than three months... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A new grand jury report says that internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania show that more... More >>
in
BEVIER, Mo. (AP) — A suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in north-central Missouri. Macon... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shots fired case in northeast Columbia. Around 2 a.m.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Assistant Police Chief John Gordon says the police department will be beefing up patrols in downtown Columbia this... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer announced he is conceding the race for the Republican nomination for the governorship.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say they've hit a "milestone" in developing a cancer treatment that could be more effective than... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Voters will now be able to decide whether or not they approve of a gas tax increase,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled against Traveler Indemnity Company in a lawsuit stemming from Ryan Ferguson's wrongful prosecution and conviction... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Indiana woman who lost nine members of her family in a duck boat sinking last month in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new state law on temporary license permits is just two weeks away from being enforced. The... More >>
in