Thanksgiving feast lard, crickets for Missouri zoo

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Horse meat, crickets and lard are more appetizing than a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for some Kansas City dwellers.

Instead of turkey and stuffing, The Kansas City Star reports animals at the Kansas City Zoo get to feast on fruits, vegetables and a slew of raw meat.

The zoo spends about half a million dollars a year to feed 1,100 animals from about 215 species.

The zoo's nine lions eat a total of 45 pounds of horse meat a day and 11 tons of grain per year. Two tigers tear through 15 pounds of meat a day.

Elephants prefer hay, fruits and veggies. The six elephants together eat about 800 pounds of hay a day.