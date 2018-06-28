Thanksgiving Weather Could Bring Fewer Traffic Fatalities

Demond Tauber has been a State Trooper for the past nine years. But this Thanksgiving isn't entirely like those in the past. Although traffic violations remain constant on the roads, he hopes that the absence of rain and snow will lead to fewer accidents.

"We were expecting high numbers of vehicles on the roadway and a lot of people traveling to and from. We found that that's been very light, actually on Thanksgiving day it was very light. And of course the weather is working in our favor," Tauber says.

Last Thanksgiving accidents killed 13 people and injured nearly 600. Travelers like Noveta Shephard are also noticing the better weather conditions.

"I thought the weather was great for traveling because there was a time when we were coming and the weather was nice and when we left it snowed and it was awful. So this was great," Shephard says.

State Troopers will be out for the rest of the holiday weekend focusing on traffic enforcement, helping stranded motorists and trying to reduce the number and severity of crashes.

"Right now the statistics are holding steady, around where they were last year. But our counting period isn't over yet. So we still have another couple of days, a few days, before the official numbers are in and we hope that they are lower obviously," Tauber says.

The official counting period ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. The Highway Patrol is expecting the heaviest traffic on Sunday.