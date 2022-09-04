COLUMBIA - Right next to a graveyard might not seem like the best place for youth football.
But that location is paying dividends for the City of Columbia and thanks to a $400,000 private donation, Cosmo Park football fields 5 and 6 are getting a major facelift.
The football fields sit across the street from Memorial Cemetery. Rows of cold grey headstones dotted by pink and yellow flowers are visible from the sidelines.
The donation was given by the late JD and Anna Hall. Anna passed away in 2013 and JD in 2017. Before their deaths, the couple would stop by Memorial Cemetery to visit their son's grave site, who passed away from brain cancer at age 32.
According to the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department, which maintains the fields, the couple would watch youth football being played across the street.
In a statement the department said "they chose to make the donation of funds because of the joy they experienced watching Columbia youth play sports at Cosmo Park. The Parks and Recreation Department is extremely thankful for their generous donation."
Relatives of the Halls were reluctant to comment on the donation, saying the couple cherished their privacy.
Joneda Phillips, JD's sister, said the Halls "gave to what they believed in."
Toney Lowery, senior park planner for the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department told the Missourian that “we get donations for things, but I mean, this was totally funded. I mean, it’s $400,000. That does not fall out of the sky very often.”
The department proposed several renovations, including building a set of bleachers at field No. 5 similar to those at Faurot Field. The department also wants to replace the scoreboards and goalposts, build more room for concessions and equipment, and make the area more accessible to people with disabilities.
Right now the city is asking for community feedback on the proposals through next week.
Brett Muller has been playing football for two years, saying "it's probably one of the greatest things that's happened to me." Muller is a tight end and defensive end at Tolton Catholic High School and was tossing a football with his dad, Tim, at Cosmo Park on Sunday.
Brett spoke highly of the proposed renovations. "I think it's really cool because all of these kids get to experience football and it's like one of my favorite sports ever."
Thanks to the Halls generosity, a new generation of kids will get to enjoy football at the renovated Cosmo Park footballs fields.
Lowery said the department plans to start using the money late this year or early next year.