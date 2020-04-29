The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet winter which has led into a warm and wet spring. We expect that trend to continue into summer.

When we look at the overall climate pattern we see that we are not in an El Nino or La Nina pattern. Instead, we remain in a neutral phase. This is a similar pattern to 2019. These patterns usually cycle on a three to seven year rotation.

The coming winter at the end of 2020 has equal chances to remain neutral or move into a La Nina pattern. This could lead to an active hurricane season come autumn.

I'm getting ahead of myself, though. Let's focus on what we expect for the next few months.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average overall, along with precipitation. As of April 2 we've already had a foot-and-a-half of rainfall at the Columbia Regional Airport. That's over a half-foot above average for the year thus far.

For reference, in 2019 we had another inch by this time of the year. Of course, flooding was already major along some parts of the Missouri River by mid-March 2019. We have an outlook for the 2020 spring flood risk here.

We also expect seasonal severe weather. We will be watching for an active April and May. It may hold into a bit of June, too.

