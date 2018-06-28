The 37-Cent Stamp Is Finally Licked

First-class U.S. postage increases to 39 cents starting this Sunday.

The Faber and Brand Law Firm spends about $50,000 in postage each year. So, the two-cent increase will cost it another $3,000 for postage. But, the company's finding ways around it.

"Recently, the offsets we've been able to use, business to business e-mail, has saved us a lot of money," explained Stuart Mullen. "Thus, the cost isn't that major of a factor for us."

The price of stamps hadn't gone up since 2002. One Post Office worker says no one likes an increase, but the U.S. Postal System is worth the money.

"I'm really for it," said postal employee Tim David. "I mean, when you look worldwide, of course globally, we've got the cheapest, most efficient system in the world."

But, not everyone thinks so highly of the system.

"I think the stamps were too expensive in the first place," said Leo Lewis, "but just going up two cents does not really make a big difference."

The Post Office says we may also have to pay for another postage increase next year because of higher operating costs.