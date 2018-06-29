The Best Thing You've Never Tried: Chef Daniel Pliska's Lemon Tart

COLUMBIA - Chef Daniel Pliska has been cooking up good things at the University Club of Missouri for more than 15 years. Recently he published a pastry and dessert cookbook explaining professional cooking techniques for household chefs. He says everyone can make professional style desserts if they know what they're doing.

"I explain everything in my book," said Chef Daniel Pliska. "So that people can make these beautiful desserts that look great, but taste even better."

He says most of the desserts in his book aren't all that hard to make as long as you have everything prepared ahead of time and follow the instructions. The book is sold at the Mizzou Store or you can pick up a copy at the University Club of Missouri.