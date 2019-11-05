The Best Thing You've Never Tried -- Lonnie Ray's Barbeque

HARRISBURG - Mike Whiteley opened Lonnie Ray's Barbeque in Harrisburg in 2004. Whiteley said he has a unique twist on barbeque that draws in customers from across the country.

"I call it Tex-Mo," said Whiteley. "A combination between Texas and Missouri style barbeque. It's got a little somthing for everyone."

Whiteley uses a traditional style, cooking his barbeque with a wood burning grill. He said he chops logs every day, rain or shine.

"It takes a little more work, a little more effort, but I think it's worth it," said Whiteley. "But, I don't like to brag too much. I let the meat speak for itself."

Lonnie Ray's is getting ready for its busiest season of the year. It caters graduation parties, weddings and plain old family picnics. Whiteley says be sure to call ahead if you have a big order in mind.

"We'll do specialty orders the best we can," said Whiteley. "We just need a little warning."

Whiteley said he and his staff are always experimenting with the menu. Their latest creation is a unique cornbread waffle dish, called the Smoke Stack. Whiteley said the crew is open to suggestions from customers and always looking for the next best dish.