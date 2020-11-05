COLUMBIA – Two weeks ago the historic burr oak tree in Columbia known as “The Big tree” was struck by lightning and caught on fire.
Although firefighters were able to put out the flames, the tree was left damaged and ashy.
After evaluations from tree experts, property owner John Sam-Williamson said the tree is likely to survive.
The 300-year-old tree is the largest in the state. It has become a popular spot for Columbia citizens to stop by and visit at.
“A lot of memories have been made at this tree over the years," Williamson said “People have gotten married here, my daughter got engaged here, lots of students have come down and looked at it. Then, they come back 20 to 25 years later and bring their children to MU, and they take them down and show them the tree because it's something they remember from when they were in school,” Williamson said.
This is not the first time the tree has been struck by natural disaster. It was struck by lightning several years ago and has survived many floods and diseases. Williamson said he feels lucky, but not surprised the big tree remains alive.