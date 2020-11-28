WARDSVILLE -- The Blair Oaks Falcons beat the Cardinal Ritter Lions 55-46 to secure a spot in the football Class 3 state championships.
Jayden Purdy got the Falcons started early with a touchdown in the first quarter with a hand-off from Dylan Hair.
Hair was a big asset this game, helping the Falcons maintain a lead throughout the game.
Cardinal Ritter closed the gap, muscling back to 49-40, but never took charge. Blair Oaks takes the semifinal game and moves on to their second straight championship game in the last three seasons.
Blair Oaks advances to the Class 3 state championships on Dec. 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The Falcons will face the Maryville Spoofhounds.