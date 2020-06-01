The Bluffs addresses test results, family member reacts

COLUMBIA - One resident of The Bluffs tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday after a facility wide testing, according to a press release Saturday night.

The tests were issued after a staff member tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

Executive director Donna Bowers said The Bluffs is still waiting on "one or two other employees to test that were out of town." All other residents and staff members have been tested.

"We've upped the anti for all the measures we've already had in place," she said. 'We're just doing extra now."

Bowers said everyone is wearing full PPE and N95 masks with shields. She also said there are specific guidelines for entering and exiting the building, sanitizing, and more hand washing.

"Our screening processes are working," she said. "When we found that an employee wasn't feeling well, we got them tested, and then we tested everybody."

Danielle Cundiff's father moved into the facility earlier this month.

"It's scary," she said. "Because you're talking about people that are already older and at high risk and don't have the immunity to fight it and beat it like we do."

Cundiff said she feels reassured after learning how the nursing home is handling positive cases.

"Patients are staying in their rooms, they're not allowed to go out and mingle," she said. "All the nurses are wearing masks and they're not allowing visitors in, but I understand completely why they're doing it."

Despite the challenges The Bluffs is now facing, Bowers said everyone is remembering to celebrate what they have.

"We have 102 beautiful residents that we care for and love very deeply," she said. "We're making sure that we are providing a quality of life for them that is the best for them with the restrictions we have."

