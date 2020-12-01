COLUMBIA - The current COVID-19 dashboard numbers report that Boone County's fatality rates all fall below .30 percent.
According to the John Hopkins dashboard, Boone County has a death rate of .22 percent, but as of Tuesday afternoon, Boone County reported that the rate is actually .28 percent.
This number means that of the confirmed positive cases per 100,000 people, the percentage of those people have died after contracting the virus.
The rate is calculated by dividing the number of deaths by the population of the county and then multiply that number by 100,000, which reveals the deaths per 100,000 in the population. This equation allows for counties to normalize death rates and allows for county to county comparison.
According to the Columbia/Boone Department of Public Health and Human Services, this number can be attributed to several factors.
Scott Clardy of the Boone County Health Department said, “I think it's a plethora of things going into this. I think it's multi-factorial. You know we haven’t done a hard and fast data analysis to determine all of the reasons for that but based on expertise and experience we think there are several things going on. Number one, in general there’s better access to healthcare in Boone County than some of the surrounding counties.”
Clardy also said in comparison to other counties, Boone was able to gain better control over the spread of the virus earlier on. An example he gave of this better control was the outbreaks of the virus within long term health facilities, or LTCs. He said that although there have been cases in Boone LTCs, but nowhere near LTC outbreaks seen in surrounding counties.
While this low number may seem like a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, this doesn't mean the virus is any less serious.
“We are very concerned about that, that people have chosen to take the risk. You know they know a lot of people who've had the coronavirus, they've described it as a bad cold or something like that. And you know, that's a very dangerous stance to take and quite frankly irresponsible because it isn't just, you know, the decision isn't just impacting you.”
The department also advises to continue following current CDC and county guidelines for COVID-19.