The Boone County Fair Welcomes Political Candidates

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Farmer's Bureau sponsored a political forum Monday night at the Boone County Fair.

Forum organizer, Nathan Martin, said he invited everyone on the August 3rd ballot, regardless of the size of their office. About twenty candidates came to and got the chance to speak briefly about themselves and their platforms. People who came to hear the candidates got to eat free ice cream.

