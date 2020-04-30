The Boys and Girls Club transitions to virtual programming

COLUMBIA- The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia is helping out families they serve by transitioning to virtual programming.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many local school districts to close for the remainder of the school year, which leaves many families to become the teacher in their household despite having their own jobs to attend at home.

Executive Director Valorie Livingston said the program is put into place to not only help children have something to do while at home, but to take care of their mental health as well.

The Boys and Girls Club prepared the virtual programming for a week and a half, but they are ahead of the rest of the Boys and Girls Clubs in the nation who might not start their programs until May.

“Nonprofits would not be able to survive if it wasn't for the grant funders coming together and making those allowances available to continue,” Livingston said.

This program consists of YouTube videos from the staff, Zoom tutoring and weekly phone calls to keep the club members engaged and connected to the staff.

“It is very difficult to provide that same program curriculum and experience via YouTube or Zoom versus having in person interaction with children, but we have learned a lot,” Livingston said.

Livingston said she hopes they are able to have children participate in their summer program in June, which lasts for nine weeks.

This virtual program is not just for club members, but is open to anyone who wants their kids to be engaged throughout the day.

Those interested in the YouTube videos or a list of supplies that can be donated to the club can find it on their website.