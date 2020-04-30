The Boys and Girls Club transitions to virtual programming

1 week 2 days 8 hours ago Monday, April 20 2020 Apr 20, 2020 Monday, April 20, 2020 8:37:00 PM CDT April 20, 2020 in News
By: Sierra Downing, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA- The Boys and Girls Club of Columbia is helping out families they serve by transitioning to virtual programming. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many local school districts to close for the remainder of the school year, which leaves many families to become the teacher in their household despite having their own jobs to attend at home.

Executive Director Valorie Livingston said the program is put into place to not only help children have something to do while at home, but to take care of their mental health as well. 

The Boys and Girls Club prepared the virtual programming for a week and a half, but they are ahead of the rest of the Boys and Girls Clubs in the nation who might not start their programs until May.

“Nonprofits would not be able to survive if it wasn't for the grant funders coming together and making those allowances available to continue,” Livingston said.

This program consists of YouTube videos from the staff, Zoom tutoring and weekly phone calls to keep the club members engaged and connected to the staff.

“It is very difficult to provide that same program curriculum and experience via YouTube or Zoom versus having in person interaction with children, but we have learned a lot,” Livingston said. 

Livingston said she hopes they are able to have children participate in their summer program in June, which lasts for nine weeks.

This virtual program is not just for club members, but is open to anyone who wants their kids to be engaged throughout the day.

Those interested in the YouTube videos or a list of supplies that can be donated to the club can find it on their website. 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri lawmakers pass pared-down state budget
Missouri lawmakers pass pared-down state budget
COLUMBIA — The Missouri House on Wednesday passed a stripped-down state budget for the upcoming fiscal year in anticipation of... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:15:33 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

One-on-one: Gov Parson says decisions are data driven
One-on-one: Gov Parson says decisions are data driven
In a one-on-one interview, KOMU 8's Emily Spain sat down to talk with Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Gov. Parson... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:22:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Enterprise rental company lays off more than 2,000 employees
Enterprise rental company lays off more than 2,000 employees
CLAYTON— Rental car company Enterprise Holdings has laid off more 2,000 employees after seeing a dramatic drop in business during... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:17:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Local school districts plan in-person prom, graduations for summer
Local school districts plan in-person prom, graduations for summer
MEXICO – With Missouri beginning to slowly reopen its doors, some local schools are hoping to give graduating seniors a... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:35:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Kansas City, St. Louis County town move up reopening dates
Kansas City, St. Louis County town move up reopening dates
O’FALLON — Missouri’s largest city will reopen with significant restrictions next week, as jurisdictions in the state’s two urban areas... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:10:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

CPD plans to build a levee to help find Mengqi Ji
CPD plans to build a levee to help find Mengqi Ji
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has decided to build a levee as early as next week as the next... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Mo. Governor discusses state park reopening and unemployment claims
Mo. Governor discusses state park reopening and unemployment claims
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson and other officials addressed state parks, unemployment claims and mental health in his... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19
Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19
HERMANN - Hospitals across Missouri and across the nation have been struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Salons prepare to reopen with supplies to keep workers and clients safe
Salons prepare to reopen with supplies to keep workers and clients safe
COLUMBIA - Preparations for reopening of businesses in Missouri are well underway, with many that had to completely close their... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants
What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants
COLUMBIA - The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan has guidelines for all businesses planning to reopen on Monday, May 4,... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in Top Stories

Community-wide testing continues in Saline County
Community-wide testing continues in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY — The Saline County Health Department partnered with Katy Trail Community Health to test for COVID-19 on Tuesday... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

MISSING: Cole County Sheriff's Department needs help finding missing man
MISSING: Cole County Sheriff's Department needs help finding missing man
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for Ronald J. Kappel,... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 1:53:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Food bank distributing fresh produce and goods during pandemic
Food bank distributing fresh produce and goods during pandemic
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is providing community members with fresh produce and other goods... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 1:40:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Can you identify the suspect in the red truck? CPD searching for information after burglary
Can you identify the suspect in the red truck? CPD searching for information after burglary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a burglary that happened on Sunday, April... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Sunrise Beach to reopen the fire protection district in phases
Sunrise Beach to reopen the fire protection district in phases
SUNRISE BEACH - The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District is working on reopening the district. The reopening will occur... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:53:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

People with eating disorders have suffered all their lives, now they're struggling even more
People with eating disorders have suffered all their lives, now they're struggling even more
(CNN) -- Cara Lisette has spent more than half her life battling anorexia. Now under the COVID-19 lockdown, she says... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:30:54 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
5am 48°
6am 47°
7am 47°
8am 51°