The Broadway Blues Band makes short trip to perform

COLUMBIA — The blues, like many other musical genres, have numerous subsets. There’s traditional blues, rock and roll, and even gospel.

The Roots N Blues N BBQ festival brings talent in from all over the country. The Broadway Blues Band had to travel a mere 13 miles down the road to get to the festival.

The group specializes in gospel music and performs every Sunday at Broadway Christian Church. Its mission at Roots N Blues was to unify the crowd with the shared love of music.

Lead guitarist Steve Staicoff said Roots N Blues provides a great atmosphere for people of all creeds to get back to what unites them rather than what separates.

"It's a great way for people to come together and enjoy a common thing, especially in this time of political turmoil; everything else is in turmoil with people squaring off at each other. What we have here is people coming together for the common love of music," Staicoff said.

If you did not get enough at the festival, The Broadway Blues Band will be back in action this coming Sunday at its home on West Broadway.

Toe tapping is recommended.