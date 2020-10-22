COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced its new definition of what counts as a close contact.
According to the CDC, multiple short periods adding up to a total of 15 minutes or more of exposure within a 24 hour period counts as close contact. The definition now includes those repeated short time periods that add up to 15 minutes. So that could be three periods of five minutes, five periods of three minutes in the presence of a person who has tested positive.
Originally the CDC said that only 15 consecutive minutes of contact is what qualified someone to be a close contact.
Multiple short periods adding up to 15 minutes must be with the same person and within six feet for those periods to count as a close contact.
While the CDC hopes for this change to affect county contact tracing, there will be no significant changes in Boone County.
“Honestly this guidance doesn't represent much of a change for us. We had been considering the 15 minutes as a cumulative 15 minutes, not a 15 minutes at one time,” Scott Clardy, Assistant Director at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department said. “So, we were identifying contacts we were already doing that. The one thing that is different is that, you know, we were looking at 15 minutes cumulative over the entire time that the case might have been positive.”
According to NBC medical contributor, Dr. Vin Grupta, this is all the more reason to mask up and be more diligent about social distancing.
“This increases the importance of what is a high risk exposure and were you frankly close to anybody that was positive COVID-19 for any period of time,” Dr. Grupta said.
The CDC also says to continue to wear masks and socially distance when outside your home. If you do come into contact with someone who tests positive, quarantine for two weeks.