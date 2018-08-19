The Central Missouri Humane Society Needs Funding

COLUMBIA- The Central Missouri Humane Society is still in need of donations.

This comes even after winning the Zoo-too competition last year. The winnings from the online competition went towards renovating the shelter.

Zoo-too worked directly with contractors and other service partners when the renovation was underway.

Officials say people have a misconception what they actually won.

"Well the Misconception by winning what they termed the million dollar make over that we got a million dollars check but we actually got no money per say,"said executive director Alan Allert.



The make over included switching the inside shelter from wired cages to glass ones. They also replaced the vent systems for both the dogs and cats.

The shelter still needs thirty thousand dollars to make the annual budget.



Some residents suggested maybe the humane society could lower their adoption cost in order to increase revenue. The Central Humane Society Officials says lowering the prices would cause a loss.



The Humane society says it's trying to make the community more aware of the need of funding. It gets about 87% of its funding from donations.

