The Central Missouri Humane Society puts a comedic twist on pet adoption

COLUMBIA – Two comedians partnered with the Central Missouri Humane Society to make pet adoptions more enjoyable.

Puppies, Pizza, and Parody a comedy show benefiting the Central Missouri Humane Society was from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Your Pie.

Comedians Dan Frigolette and Aj Gabel wanted to leave an impact while traveling on their tour, Comedy’s Best Kept Secret. Sunday was their day off and both comedians reached out to the Central Missouri Humane Society to put on a benefit show to help support a cause that needed their help.

“We want to give back whenever we can and we have that opportunity by doing comedy,” Frigolette said.

The comedy show was family friendly and interactive. A portion of the ticket sales supported the Central Missouri Humane Society. Donation buckets were also on display for attendees to make contributions to.

“It costs $17,000 a week just to run the shelter to keep the animals fed, to keep the lights on," Associate Director of the Central Missouri Humane Society Michelle Casey said. "Every dollar that is donated to our shelter just has such a positive impact on all of our animals.”

Participants were able to order pizza, watch the comedy show and visit with animals that were up for adoption.

“We are hoping to get to do some adoptions today," Casey said. "We have a lot of little kittens right now that are looking for new homes and then we have a couple of older dogs that are looking for new homes as well. The big thing is just raising awareness for the Humane Society.”

If you were not able to make it to the show today, but wanted to get involved or donate to the Central Missouri Humane Society, you can do so on its website.