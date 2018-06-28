The Central Missouri Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
KINGDOM CITY - The 12th Annual Central Missouri Renaissance Festival is a chance for festival goers to travel back in time to the 16th century.
The festival, at Boster Castle in Kingdom City, opens Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The festival will continue June 10-11 and October 21-22.
President of the board of the Central Missouri Renaissance festival Doug Wilson said that the festival is taking new steps forward this year.
"This is the first year we have gone to multiple weekends in the same year, so that's a big step forward and there's a lot that goes into putting on the multi-weekend fest," Wilson said. "We are excited that the community has supported us to allow us to do that."
Festival tickets are $12 at the gate for adults, $6 for children ages six to 12, and children five and below are admitted free.
The event is accessible to all abilities, however with the function being outside guests using a wheelchair may have trouble accessing certain areas of the festival without assistance. Friendly dogs on a 5-foot leash are allowed at the festival, but it is preferred that animals be left at home. ATM's are not available on site.
A portion of all ticket sales benefits the Raptor Rehab, Fulton Soup Kitchen and KOPN 89.5 Public Radio. If participants bring a couple of can goods, attendees can receive up to $2 off tickets.
The festival offers a variety of medieval food and drink, entertainment for the whole family with a line-up of over 40 performers, over 35 vendors selling their wares and many encampments.
One such encampment is Alba Garrison (Scots Guild), where the whole family can learn about kinship, crafting, good foods and swords.
First-year booth vendor Jessica Slates, describing the products sold by vendors, said, "I cannot think of a single shop here that do not make their products homemade."
The festival also offers fun contests for the whole family to participate in. The contests include the beard contest on Saturdays at 2:40 p.m., the kilt contest held on Saturdays at 4:15 p.m., and the kid's costume contest on Saturdays at 12:35 p.m.
