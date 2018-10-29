The Chiefs appear to be for real after another AFC west victory

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns through the first eight games.

Kansas City - The Kansas City Chiefs continued their dominance of the AFC on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium by completing a 2018 season sweep of the Denver Broncos with a 30-23 win.

Patrick Mahomes and his balanced offense remained unstoppable. Mahomes finished with a typical outing that included passing for 303 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. The Chiefs consistently have had different weapons step up each week on offense. This week it was wide receiver Sammy Watkins leading the receiving corps, as he caught eight balls for 107 yards and two scores.

While the offense has been unreal all season, the defense has been a big question mark for much of the season. But, after last week’s lock down of the Bengals in which Cincinnati managed just 10 points, the Chiefs showed more improvements this week by holding the Broncos to 23 points. The defense’s work in the first quarter was crucial, holding Denver scoreless on three of their first four drives. This helped the Chiefs offense get rolling after a slow first quarter with only three points.

The Chiefs are now 7-1 and flying higher than ever before. While some may still be skeptical after previous seasons that had fast starts and disappointing finishes, this year feels different. Mahomes joined elite company on Sunday, becoming the third quarterback ever to toss 25 touchdown passes through eight games. The other two gunslingers to accomplish the feat are … Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Sports are unpredictable of course, but Chiefs fans should be thrilled with their team sitting atop the AFC and displaying one of the most exciting offenses that the NFL has ever seen on a weekly basis.