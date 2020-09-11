The Chiefs Kingdom spreads beyond Missouri

1 day 45 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in Sports
By: Liam Garrity, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs open the National Football League season  Thursday night as reigning Super Bowl Champions.

The Chiefs fandom has grown exponentially in recent years, and it all leads to one man, Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs super fan Sterling Brown agrees and said Mahomes is a special player.

“Patrick has done something. He’s done something that's quite unique. He's been able to capture the essence of being the face of the league,” Brown said. “Patrick has done something that just transcends the position.”

Vince Pescaglia, a local Chiefs fan, said he is grateful for all the new fans and overwhelming support that Mahomes has given the franchise.

“Everybody loves Patrick Mahomes... and to have the guy that everybody talking about on your team, is an amazing feeling,” Pescaglia said. “Patrick Mahomes is the man, and he’s going to be here for a long time.”

According to NFL insiders, Mahomes is coming off a contract extension worth around $500 million dollars for 10 years.

Drew Anderson, another local Chiefs fan, said he loves that his quarterback will be in the spotlight for a long time.

“Barring anything crazy, he’s going to be the biggest face of sports for probably the next three to five years,” Anderson said.

Brown also said the Chiefs bring people together, and that's why they have grown so much.

"The Kansas City Chiefs build a bridge to every single human being that I could come encounter with, if they’re a Chiefs fan,” Brown said. “The Kansas City Chiefs and or football, competitive sports... even if you want to say that, brings people together and an interconnectivity unlike anything else, and people are thirsty for that in life.”

The explosion of the Chiefs Kingdom has affected local shops in mid-Missouri as well, with many having to constantly restock their Chiefs merchandise.

Ryan Brunner, the sales team lead at Rally House in Columbia said all people ask for nowadays is Chiefs products.

“Everyday was 'Do you have Mahomes jerseys?' [and] 'Do you have Travis Kelce jerseys?' It was the constant need for any players [jersey] that we could get our hands on,” Brunner said. “So everyday that's all people ask for. You don’t really hear about Mizzou anymore or the Blues or Cardinals that we sell here. It's always 'Where's the Chiefs at?' so everyday has been pretty busy.”

Tom Morbelli, the owner of Columbia’s local sports memorabilia shop, TMI Memorabilia, has also seen an increase in people buying Chiefs items.

“When they won the Super Bowl, which it was the first time in 50 years, that went to a whole another level. So people wanted souvenirs, autographs, jerseys, this, that and the other,” Morbelli said. “They were very, very excited, and they wanted a little piece of something whenever someone wins a championship.”

Two brothers Tony and Vince Pescaglia, also helped in expanding the Chiefs fandom to Kenya, Africa.

They helped create a Chiefs Super Bowl Champions themed mobility cart that was sent to Kenya by Mobility Worldwide, a non-profit based in Columbia that helps people move who aren’t physically able to.

Tony said it's great to spread the fandom of the local team to another country.

“Whatever sports team that goes out there, memorabilia or anything like that, they get attached to it. So it's great that they get attached to one of our local Missouri teams,” said Tony.

Vince said it's great to help a person get around easier and hopes that their cart is beloved by others.

“Our idea, I think, worked so well... it's going to be everybody looking at it, seeing how beautiful it is,” Vince said. “People are going to be jealous seeing this guy in a cart rolling, or guy or girl, in a cart pedaling along in the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs decked out cart."

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Houston Texans in the NFL’s season opener Thursday night.

More News

Grid
List

Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
Citations for 9 people who demonstrated near McCloskey home
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nine protesters have been issued trespassing summonses for marching onto a private St. Louis street in... More >>
15 minutes ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

MU addressing quarantine housing complaints from students
MU addressing quarantine housing complaints from students
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials said they're working to address complaints from students who have been moved from dorms... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
Heart of Missouri United Way celebrates annual Campaign Kickoff
COLUMBIA - Heart of Missouri United Way in Columbia started its annual Campaign Kickoff with its Day of Caring Friday... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completes annual certification
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department's arson dog team completed its annual certification virtually Friday morning. According to a... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 1:45:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
Columbia Commission rejects plan to upgrade ZX gas station, recommend new fire station
COLUMBIA- Plans to knock down the ZX gas station and convenience store at the northeast corner of Providence Road... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 1:44:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
Compass Health Network holds free COVID-19 testing event
COLUMBIA - Compass Health Network is offering free COVID-19 tests Friday. The event did not require a doctor’s order... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 12:37:00 PM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
American Legion of Columbia holds 9/11 memorial service
COLUMBIA — Friday marks 19 years since the deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks. The American Legion Post 202 of Columbia... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
UPDATE: CPD investigates death near east Columbia, no foul play suspected
COLUMBIA- Columbia Police were dispatched to the area of Spring Mountain Drive and Dumas Drive Thursday afternoon in reference to... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Capital Region COVID-19 drive-thru hours expanded
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Capital Region COVID-19 drive-thru hours expanded
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 8:11:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 11
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans The first game of the NFL season was... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 5:28:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
US remembers 9/11 as pandemic changes tribute traditions
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with tributes that have been altered by coronavirus precautions and woven into... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 4:34:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in Continuous News

PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs begin title defense with 34-20 victory over Texans
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 11 2020 Sep 11, 2020 Friday, September 11, 2020 3:41:00 AM CDT September 11, 2020 in News

Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
Chiefs fans react to new stadium guidelines
KANSAS CITY - It's the start of another NFL season, but this year is anything but normal. The pandemic... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:49:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
Boone County launches grant portal to benefit those in need
COLUMBIA - FEMA delivered 100,000 face masks to the US Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) on Tenth and Walnut Streets Thursday.... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:02:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
Ashland police and fire departments to use drone to monitor school traffic
ASHLAND – The Ashland Fire Department will be flying a drone Friday morning to evaluate school traffic flow, according to... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:30:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
MU Chancellor Choi draws complaints for blocking students on Twitter
COLUMBIA – MU students say they feel silenced after MU Chancellor Mun Choi blocked and later unblocked them from... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 7:50:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News

Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
Biostats Expert: More dashboard information would help MU mitigate virus
COLUMBIA - Three weeks into the University of Missouri's school year, there has been multiple updates made to its COVID-19... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 10 2020 Sep 10, 2020 Thursday, September 10, 2020 6:48:00 PM CDT September 10, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4pm 75°
5pm 75°
6pm 73°
7pm 73°