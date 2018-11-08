The Columbia Fire Department Responds to Fire on West Worley

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department received a call from the Head Start Early Childhood Program's alarm system regarding a fire at its West Worley building just before six p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the building and found more smoke inside the structure. Several neighbors in the area said they could not see a blaze, but could see the smoke.

Upon investigation firefighters immediately upgraded the incident to a commercial structure fire. The fire spread from the basement to the attic through a chase in the wall, damaging the side of the building in the process.

Said Battalion Chief James Weaver, "Firefighters entered through the front of the building, had light smoke inside the structure and continued to the basement. Then found more smoke...found fire in one of the rooms...upon further investigation...we had smoke and fire in the attic."

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire. Assistant Fire Marshal Tim Bach investigated the fire and determined that an electrical disconnect to the air conditioner caused it. He also said the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage.