The Columbia Police Department is moving its sub-station to a new neighborhood

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will move into a new neighborhood over the next few weeks.

In July, the Columbia City Council approved the department's request to lease a duplex on Orchard Lane.

CPD said to the city council the area around McKee Street Park has seen an increase in violent crimes and nuisance calls.

One Columbia resident said he hasn't really seen any crime in the area.

"I'm here everyday, and I don't see any crimes going on. The only thing that really happens is disturbance calls," CJ Stock said.

CPD was originally located in Indian Hills, which allowed the community outreach unit and police officers immediate access to the residents in that area.

That lease ended on June 30th.

KOMU 8 spoke with a few other residents who live on Orchard Lane and they are happy to see the police moving in.

"I absolutely love it," Debbie Johnson said. "They will come up and ask if everything is okay. They will wave and talk to people. They ask if there are any concerns in the neighborhood."

CPD will reassess the location after the lease ends next year.