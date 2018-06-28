The Corner Hangs On

"They met there to gather mail, to get their drugs, to get their groceries, the staples they were purchasing back then, so it was the center of the community. What everybody is saying right now is this is the new center of community," David Rosman of Central Missouri Community Action said.

Central Missouri Community Action is promoting the renovation of "the corner" and needed the city to approve a lease extension to make that happen. The group plans to have a theater room, office space, meeting areas, and space for computers in the building.

"Everybody is looking at this as a major positive step for this part of Columbia," Rosman said.

Cullimore hopes the corner will be a service to the community again.

"The goal of the corner is to provide a space where a wide range of community and social services can be provided," Cullimore said.

The council voted to extend the lease late Monday night.