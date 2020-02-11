The cost of service dogs keep them out of reach for veterans with PTSD

1 day 22 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 1:05:15 PM CST February 10, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Source: CNN
By: Sydnie Holzfaster

OMAHA, NE (KPTM ) -- You’ve probably heard the saying ‘A dog is man’s best friend’, but for Marc Abels his dog Ace is a medical necessity.

"Marc has trained Ace to not only be a diabetic alert, he is also a heart attack alert and a PTSD alert,” Marc’s wife Barb Abels said.

Ace has only been a member of the Abel family for about three years. Barb said it took a lot of work for the family to get Marc the help he needed. After serving in the United States Marine Corps for nearly a decade, Marc was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), up to 20 percent of veterans who serve in Iraq and Afghanistan return home with (PTSD.)

“He started going through a rough mental period and it finally got to a point where I said you’ve got one of two choices; you can get a service dog or get divorced,” Abels said.

When the family started looking for a dog, they got a big shock. The cost of a service dog can’t be paid for with benefits from Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance. The VA will only cover the cost of a service dog if the veteran is immobile, blind or deaf.

According to the VA the service dogs must be certified by Assistance Dogs International (ADI) or International Guide Dog Federation (IGD) to qualify for those benefits.

“If we would have went through the VA, it was going to be two to three years before we were able to obtain a dog,” Abels said. “The VA trained the dog, not the handler, it was going to be anywhere from $20,000 to $40,000.”

Barb said that wasn’t something the family could wait for, so they reached out to Javelan, a non-profit that trains veterans how to train their own service dogs to meet their medical needs.

“They don’t train the dog on what the needs are, they train the handler to train the dog,” Abels said. “That way there is more of a bond between the handler and the rescue dog.”

Barb said the Javelan program teaches veterans in a way that will give them the skills they need to train their next service animal after their dog retires or passes away.

Danielle Owens is a veteran that went through the Javelan training program with her dog Kelty, and now works with other veterans to train their service dogs.

“Task training is the essential part of what a service dog does for an individual with a disability. Typically we train dogs for PTSD, seizure alert, diabetic alert dogs,” Owens said. “Everything you think that you might need a dog to mediate a disability for, typically we can train a dog for that.”

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, service dogs are not required to get a certification or take a test proving they can do the job they were trained to do for their owners.

“It’s very personalized to the individual. The training is very personalized, it’s customized to each dog, because each dog learns different,each individual learns different as well,” Owens said.

Ace’s training took the family about nine months to complete, but Barb said the extra work has made a huge difference in her husband’s life.

“Ace truly gave me my husband back,” Abels said.

Nebraska Congresswoman Deb Fisher has reintroduced the PAWS Act of 2019. A bill that would require the Department of Veterans Afford to provide veterans with PTSD a $25,000 voucher to cover the cost of obtaining a service dog.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
Man barricades, shoots himself when police show up with search warrant
CAMDENTON - A man barricaded himself in his home and shot himself in the head when officers showed up with... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
Columbia man charged in Business Loop 70 shooting
COLUMBIA- Prosecutors have filed charged against a Columbia man for his role in a January 26 shooting on Business Loop... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:52:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Learn how local elections affect daily life
Learn how local elections affect daily life
COLUMBIA - Local elections are around the corner and one group is doing it's part to prepare voters. A... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, February 11 2020 Feb 11, 2020 Tuesday, February 11, 2020 6:15:00 AM CST February 11, 2020 in News

Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
Crash causes highway lane closure involving motorcycle driver
BOONE COUNTY - Highway 763 north of Harvester Road was closed after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night. ... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:48:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
Blair Oaks wrestler tabs 100 career wins
WARDSVILLE - Blair Oaks wrestling took care of Fatima and the Missouri Military Academy on the wrestling mat Monday night... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 9:11:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in Sports

Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two Target 8 investigations about city staff discovering a forgotten funds worth... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:23:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
About 300 animals removed from Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials are removing about 300 small animals from a Kansas City duplex. A city... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 7:21:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
Red Cross issues statement after 15 deadly fires in Missouri since November
ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross is urging Missouri residents to ensure that they have a working smoke alarm... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri to date, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
Columbia parents voice concerns about "time out rooms" and funding
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' decided Monday night to push the contract renewal for a controversial company involving special education... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
COLUMBIA -- Construction of a new middle school will separate some siblings within the Columbia Public School district. Attendance area... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:34:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - House Bill 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a "medical alert notation" placed on... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
COOPER COUNTY - A judge allowed a man charged with child molestation to wait for his trial out of jail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
COLUMBIA - A former wrestling coach at Tolton Catholic High School was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:17:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan that recycles previously rejected... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:04:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
COLUMBIA - Monday marks four months since Mengqi Ji Elledge disappeared. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, remains the prime suspect in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 4:02:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 40°
3pm 40°
4pm 40°
5pm 39°