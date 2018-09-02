The Cougars' Modest Leader

Ryan Steinhoff leads the Columbia Cougars in assists. His plays don't always show up on highlight reels, but that doesn't discourage him.

"He plays the game with passion," said Coach Bob Burchard. "You always appreciate somebody who loves being in the gym. I'm sure part of that is because he grew up in the gym."

Steinhoff went to high school in New Haven, and, in his family, playing basketball was a natural choice.

"Coming from New Haven, I had a good career there, played for my dad, great coach," Steinhoff said. "That was awesome. Playing here has been everything and more than I expected."

Burchard added, "Ryan keeps us organized. I think he has a great feel for the game, and is probably the prototypical coach's son point guard."

Steinhoff's role with the Cougars has him making plays that fans in the stand sometimes don't notice.

Steinhoff has emerged as a modest leader, on and off the court for the Cougars. But, he's just happy to be living his dream and playing college basketball.

"My role is just to be solid, pretty much defensively, offensively, get my teammates involved," Steinhoff explained. "You know, I don't do anything special. If I've got a shot, I'll shoot it, but otherwise, just be solid and kind of run the team."

Steinhoff doesn't play a glamorous role, but he has been a key part of the Cougars' success this season.

"As a coach, you've just really got to appreciate someone who approaches the game of basketball the way he does," Burchard said.

Columbia College hosts the Cougars vs. Cancer Tournament on Dec. 30 in the Southwell Athletic Complex.