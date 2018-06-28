The Department of Natural Resources finds source of contamination in St. Louis creek

HAZELWOOD (AP) — A suburban St. Louis paving company has been determined to be the source of a milky white substance that raised concerns for property owners along an area creek over the weekend.

The Department of Natural Resources says Pavement Solutions is using vacuum trucks to remove the contaminated water from Coldwater Creek, which runs through the Hazelwood area of St. Louis.

The contamination was the result of an accident involving a truck that was transporting a concrete additive on Friday. St. Peters-based Paving Solutions contacted DNR's Environmental Response Spill line after the accident, but had indicated that it cleaned the contaminated water up.

The additive has a low toxicity level for human and aquatic life, according to a data sheet for the product.