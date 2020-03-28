The Eiffel Tower salutes health workers fighting the virus
PARIS (AP) - Health workers in Paris received a massive show of appreciation thanks to the Eiffel Tower.
The nightly sparkling lights included a couple of signs that spelled out "Merci" and "Stay at home," Friday night. The show happened at the same time as citizens in lockdown across France opened their windows or stepped out onto their balconies to applaud health workers.
According to AP, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the Eiffel Tower light show would take place every evening.
