The Extra Point: Game of the Week: Boonville at Fulton

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 11 2013 Oct 11, 2013 Friday, October 11, 2013 3:58:00 AM CDT October 11, 2013 in Friday Night Fever
By: Brent Pearson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

(COLUMBIA) - An aerial attack, a strong group of receivers and home-field advantage is what the Boonville Pirates will have to play against on Friday night in Fulton. Two North Central Missouri Conference teams clash in a Class 3 battle two weeks away from districts.

Who: Boonville Pirates (2-4) at Fulton Hornets (4-2)

When: Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m.

Where: Fulton High School, 1 Hornet Drive, Fulton, MO 65251

Distance: 51.8 miles, or about a 51 minute drive

Significance: It's a week seven matchup featuring two North Central Missouri Conference teams with opposite records.

Fulton Hornets: The Hornets are coming off of a 61-32 loss to No. 10 ranked Hannibal. The team gave up 432 yards of rushing. Coach Pat Kelley will have to put his 19 years of coach experience at Fulton to work this week. Kelley and the team should have the edge this week with 32 returning letterman from last season. Only two games remain for the Hornets before districts, Mexico and Kirksville.

Player to watch: Joe Schlemeier, senior QB - With a strong arm and a good receiving core, Schlemeier will be the difference this week. He's built like a pro at 6-foot-4, 210 and at times can play a big game. Last week he threw went 18-29 for 309 yards with a touchdown and an interception. This season, Schlemeier has 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns. Look for him to throw to his favorite receiver, Chris Tilson. Don't let Tilson's size fool you. At 5-foot-5, 120, he can burn corners quick. He has 30 catches for 636 yards.


Boonville Pirates: The Pirates started out 0-3 on the season before winning two straight and things were looking up. The team halted its progress in week six with a 35-7 loss to Kirksville. Coming into week seven, the Pirates will have their hands full trying to contain the Hornet offense. In three of the Pirates' four losses, the team has given up more than 35 points. In those same three losses, the Pirates have only scores seven points. It's going to take stops on the defensive side of the ball to win the game for the Pirates and head coach Devin Brown. If the Pirates think this week will be tough, don't look towards week eight when the Moberly Spartans (6-0) march into Boonville.

Player to watch: Dakota Meyer, senior RB/LB - Meyer's assignment this week will probably be to contain Fulton's Tilson. Tilson is small, but has speed. Meyer has the height advantage at 5-foot-9, but must track the Fulton wide outs if the Pirates want a chance to win. Meyer will also be carrying the ball for his team on offense. It's going to take a big game from Meyer and his teammates to feed off of his success for a week seven win.

Prediction: Fulton will take care of Boonville before the end of the first half. I don't expect this game to be close. If Fulton plays its cards right, they could end up being 7-2 in the regular season.

Fulton - 49

Boonville - 14

Tweet your game photos to us @komunews or @komusports to show us what's happening where you're. If it's easier, email us at ShareIt@komu.com.

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. on Friday night to see how your favorite team fared in week five.

 

 

