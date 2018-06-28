The Extra Point: Game of the Week: Hickman at Jefferson City

3 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Friday, September 05 2014 Sep 5, 2014 Friday, September 05, 2014 3:51:00 AM CDT September 05, 2014 in Friday Night Fever
By: John Zupon Jr., KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - It is the third week of spending Friday night's underneath the bright lights of a football stadium, and this week the KOMU 8 Sports team heads south to Jefferson City as the Jays take on the Hickman Kewpies.

Who: Hickman Kewpies (0-2) at Jefferson City Jays (1-1)

When: Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City High School, 609 Union St. Jefferson City, MO 65101.

Distance: 34.4 miles, or about a 36 minute drive.

Significance: Jefferson City is looking to rebound after getting beat by CBC at home last week, and Hickman's Kewpies are looking for their first win after losing their first two. Hickman would need to win if it wants to go to the post-season again. The Jays are looking to regain their mojo before their first away game next week.

Class 6, District 3:

1. Francis Howell (2-0)
2. Timberland (2-0)
3. Jefferson City (1-1)
4. Rock Bridge (1-1)
5. Fort Zumwalt West (1-1)
6. Troy-Buchanan (0-2)
7. Blue Springs South (0-2)
8. Hickman (0-2)

Jefferson City Jays (1-1): The Jays suffered a disappointing loss in the post season last year, and to add to it, they had to watch Rock Bridge, who they beat in the last week of the season, make it all the way to the state championship game. The Jays are looking to wipe that memory away and add another state championship title. 9th year head coach Ted LePage has a sterling record of 60-28. A loss to CBC hurt the chances of going all the way, but does not kill the dream. It will be interesting to see if senior Isaac Roling will get the start or if sophomore Gunnar See will. See got a few chances last week and went 2-3.

Player to Watch: Elijah Pittman, senior RB. Pittman has one rushing touchdown this season already, against McCluer North. Pittman, who had 7 rushing touchdown's last season, needs to bust out against Hickman to relieve the pressure on the passing game. He must prove that, even when the running game is down, he can still help the team either in the passing game or just blocking.

Hickman Kewpies (0-2): Head Coach Arnel Monroe wanted to get back to the post-season and forget a first-round upset last year. He has started in an 0-2 hole in a tough class six that punishes anybody without a perfect record. The Kewpies not only sit in last place in district three, they are last in class six, according to maxpreps.com. The Kewpies should start looking at this year as a rebuilding season.

Player to Watch: Elijah Crum, junior RB. Crum would need a great game if Hickman wants a shot of winning on the road. Crum saw a lot of playing time last year and helped the team into the post-season. He will need a bust-out game for a stale offense if the Kewpies want a chance.

Prediction: The game will be close for the first quarter, but the Jay's will get a spark from Pittman. Hickman, if it wants to win, will need to shut Pittman down, they need Crum to step up, and find a way to stop Jefferson City's passing game. Gunnar See will eventually come in, if not start.


Hickman - 13
Jefferson City - 48

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at Photos@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. to see how your favorite team fared in week five.

 

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10pm 84°
11pm 83°
12am 82°
1am 81°