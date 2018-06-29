The Extra Point: Game of the Week: Hickman at Rock Bridge

3 years 9 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 18 2014 Sep 18, 2014 Thursday, September 18, 2014 6:36:00 PM CDT September 18, 2014 in Friday Night Fever
By: John Zupon, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School heads to Rock Bridge for Providence Bowl, one of the best rivalry games mid-Missouri high school football has to offer.

No rain is predicted for Friday's games and the temperature is forecast to be in the mid-70's around kickoff.

Who: Hickman Kewpies (0-4) at Rock Bridge Bruins (2-2)

When: Friday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

Where: Rock Bridge High School 4303 S Providence Rd. Columbia, MO 65203

Distance: 4.5 miles, or about a 9 minute drive. 

Significance: Even though their records do not look threatening or impressive, both of these schools have played some tough teams. At this point, rivalry means more than record. I love the Providence Bowl because we are about to see some high caliber action that is always close. How close you ask? They are 5-5 since the 2004-2005 season. These teams are always fighting to be king of the hill, or in this case; king of Providence Rd.

Class 6, District 3

 

  1. Francis Howell (4-0)
  2. Jefferson City (3-1)
  3. Timberland (3-1)
  4. Rock Bridge (2-2)
  5. Fort Zumwalt West (2-2)
  6. Blue Springs South (1-3)
  7. Troy-Buchanan (0-4)
  8. Hickman (0-4)

 

Rock Bridge Bruins (2-2): What a year for Rock Bridge last season. They lost a lot of games down the stretch but seemed to find their way into the post-season. After that, they looked unbeatable. They lost in the state championship game but made great strides as a team. With most of the players returning this year, they are hoping to return to the championship and prove they can execute. This year, besides playing two teams from the Kansas City area who are a combined 7-1 on the season, they are looking good.

Player to Watch: Logan Twehous, senior QB. If you know anything about Rock Bridge football you are probably questioning my decision making right now, but let me explain. If you don't know who Alex Ofodile is, he is really good. A WR who is committed to Oregon next year, who is big and catches the deep ball. No one can keep up with him, Hickman knows this. In my mind, if I am trying to stop this potent offense, stopping Twehous is my bigger concern. He has more than 400 yards on the season already. He needs to surgically take the Hickman DB's out of it. 

Hickman Kewpies (0-4): What is going on with Hickman? People might have predicted a down year, but this is bad. A combined 45 points for the season. Their offense is sputtering hard. They need this Providence Bowl more than Rock Bridge, because this is their first opponent that is at or below .500. Their defense has provided most of the spark for this team. The DB's will need to play a great game, shutting down Ofodile while their D-line needs to pressure Twehouse into turning the ball over. 

Player to Watch: Carter Nicoli, junior DB. He leads the team in turnovers, with five, and is one of this squad's bright spots. If you want any indication of how this game will pan out for Hickman, look at Nicoli and the rest of the defense stats, specifically turnovers. The Kewpie defense has averaged three per game and they need to do it again to give themselves a shot at winning. 

Prediction: It will be close because Hickman will step up and force a turnover or two. The Kewpie offense will probably get some steam behind them and possibly have the lead going into half. But in the second half it will be all Twehous and his favorite target Ofodile. It won't matter what Hickman's lead is, Rock Bridge will come out firing on all cylinders. 

Hickman - 27

Rock Bridge - 42

Tweet me what you think about my prediction at @JMZupon. And remember to tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at Photos@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. on Friday night to see how your favorite team fared in week five.

