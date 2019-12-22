The Extra Point: Game of the Week: Jefferson City at Rock Bridge

COLUMBIA - Just like that, the regular season closes out on Friday night. Two Class Six, District 3 Top-10 ranked teams will meet in the final game of the regular season with big implications for the playoffs. A win this week will have one team with an easier road in post season play while leaving another with a tough battle in the opening round.

Who: No. 9 Jefferson City Jays (5-3) at No. 10 Rock Bridge Bruins (4-4)

When: Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m.

Where: Rock Bridge Field, Rock Bridge High School, 4303 S. Providence Road, Columbia, Mo., 65203

Distance: 31.6 miles, or about a 35 minute drive

Significance: Jefferson City and Rock Bridge will be battling for one of the spots atop the Class 6, District 3 standings. Playoff seeding is based off of points earned during the regular season. Between spots No. 2 and No. 6, there is less than three points. This game determines an easy first round game versus a more difficult game. If the season ended today, the teams would play each other. The higher team also earns home-field advantage.

Here are the Class 6, District 3 Standings:

1. Francis Howell (7-1) 43.95 points

2. Francis Howell Central (5-3) 34.93 points

3. Jefferson City (5-3) 34.33 points

4. Fort Zummwalt West (5-3) 34.05 points

5. Timberland (5-3) 33.36 points

6. Rock Bridge (4-4) 32.02 points

7. Hickman (3-4) 29 points

8. Troy Buchanan (2-6) 20.88 points

Jefferson City Jays (5-3): The Jays are coming off of a 4-point loss to Kansas City powerhouse Rockhurst last Friday, losing 20-16. Jefferson City has the ability to beat opponents in the air and on the ground. It shouldn't come as a surprise, as they have ran a dual-threat offense all year.

Player to Watch: Gabe Marcantonio, senior QB - Marcantonio enters the final regular season game with over 1,500 yards of total offense this season. He is the heart of the Jays' offense, completing 50 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns. Not only does he have an arm, but also has shown that he can run, with 632 yards rushing and ten touchdowns this season. If Marcantonio can have a big game away from Adkins Stadium, the Jays will move to 6-3 on the season.

Rock Bridge Bruins (4-4): Sitting at .500 on the season, the Bruins record does not reflect the talent on the team. After starting 4-1, the team has dropped the past three games to Helias, Rockhurst and Liberty. The Bruins also play one of the toughest schedules in the state, and all of their losses are against legitimate contenders for a state championship. When the right group of Bruins show up on big plays during a game, the team has the potential to beat any opponent.

Player to Watch: Logan Twehous, senior QB - Twehous leads the area in passing yards with 2,405 and is tied for the most passing touchdowns with 27. Twehous will have to step up and score with his arm this week, early and often. The Bruins don't want to lose this game in the fourth quarter. If Twehous can score and put the game away early, the Bruins will be in good shape.

Prediction: The game is going to come down to the final drive. A fourth-down stop will win the game. The Bruins win this one.

Jefferson City - 24

Rock Bridge - 31

