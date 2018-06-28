The Extra Point: Game of the Week: North Callaway at Mexico

3 years 10 months 6 days ago Friday, August 22 2014 Aug 22, 2014 Friday, August 22, 2014 4:52:38 AM CDT August 22, 2014 in Friday Night Fever
By: John Zupon Jr., KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

MEXICO - The smell of fresh cut grass is in the air, and school is in session, which means Friday Night Fever is back. In the first Game of the Week, the Mexico Bulldogs host the North Callaway Thunderbirds to kick off each teams' season.

KOMU 8 News will be covering most games with a real-time live blog with fan photos and score updates.

Tweet your game photos to @komunews or @komusports, or email us at ShareIt@komu.com. Instagram works too, @komunews.

Be sure to watch Friday Night Fever at 10 p.m. on Friday night to see how your favorite team fared in week five.

Our Game of the Week teams both had sub-par seasons last year, but both look to learn and improve from it.

Who: North Callaway Thunderbirds (4-5 last season) at Mexico Bulldogs (3-7 last season).

When: Friday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m.

Where: Hawthorne Heights Field, Mexico High School 639 N Wade St. Mexico, MO 65265

Distance: 16.5 miles, or about a 19 minute drive

Significance: Both teams got new coaches after the disappointing season last year, and both coaches want to bring the rivalry back between these two schools. The last time these two schools faced off in the home opener was six years ago. New North Callaway Head Coach Kevin O'Neal says this game is huge for the players because it's more about pride. He says they play baseball during the summer together and basketball during the winter.

Class 4, District 5:
1. Helias Catholic
2. Hannibal
3. Moberly
4. Marshall
5. Mexico
6. Kirksvile
7. Warrenton
8. Liberty (Wentzville)

Class 2, District 6:
1. Bowling Green
2. Montgomery County
3. Palmyra
4. Clopton-Elsberry
5. North Callaway
6. Clark County
7. Van-Far
8. Highland


Mexico Bulldogs (Last Season: 3-7): The Bulldogs are coming out of an off season with a new coach and new scoreboard. Coach Steve Haag replaced Ty Harrison who was 4-16 over the last two seasons, but Haag does not want to replace everything. He wants the Bulldog defense to carry the wins, but the offense will need to give them support as they lost 4 games last season by 12 points or less. The goal of the season for the Bulldogs is to get back to .500.

Player to Watch: Tyler Bratch, senior DB/RB - Last season Bratch helped his team so much that he earned himself All-NCMC honors alongside fellow DB Skylar Harrington and junior LB Karsten Ekern. Bratch alongside Ekern will need to have good games on both sides of the ball if they want to win against North Callaway.

North Callaway Thunderbirds (4-5): Replacing a coach who roamed the sidelines for 26 years is never easy, because it leaves big shoes to fill for the incoming coach. But new Head Coach Kevin O'Neal is looking to overcome that obstacle. O'Neal must make sure his team does not sputter out of control too early this season like the Thunderbirds did last year, losing four of their first five. Also a challenge for O'Neal is the inexperience at defense, but he does come in with a very good offensive tandem.

Player to Watch: Cole Branson, senior QB - Branson is looking to continue his hot streak. He finished last season with 1,600 total yards and 14 TD's. He is looking to keep connecting with fellow senior WR Steven Coleman who caught 3 TD's for 338 years last year. If the Thunderbirds want to make this game interesting against the Bulldogs they will need to be finishing the others sentences.

Prediction: The game will be close for the first half, but the Bulldogs will find that their defense, and the fact that they have home field advantage, will lead them to a win.

North Callaway - 14
Mexico - 21

 

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
10pm 84°
11pm 83°
12am 82°
1am 81°