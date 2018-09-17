The Extra Point: Game of the Week: School of the Osage at Moberly

MOBERLY - Friday night's high school game of the week features Moberly and Osage. Coming off one of the best seasons in school history, Moberly lost to Blair Oaks in week one while Osage blew out Fulton by 27 at home.

Here's the Game of the Week breakdown:

Significance: Osage started off this year with a win at home against Fulton, proving that the young team that finished last year at 3-7 was not gone, but more experienced. A win against a team like Moberly would raise this team's morale and set precedence for the rest of the season as they start a three game home stand. As for the Moberly Spartans, getting this train back on the tracks is all that matters.

Who: School of the Osage Indians (1-0) at Moberly Spartans (0-1)

When: Friday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m.

Where: Moberly High School 1625 Gratz-Brown St. Moberly, MO 65270

Distance: 105 miles or about a 1 hour and 37 minute drive.

Class 4, District 5:

1. Helias Catholic (1-0)

2.Hannibal (1-0)

3. Mexico (1-0)

4. Warrenton (1-0)

5. Liberty (Wentzville) (1-0)

6. Moberly (0-1)

7 Marshall (0-1)

8. Kirksville (0-1) Class 3, District 3:

1. Mountain Grove (1-0)

2. Ava (1-0)

3. Osage (1-0)

4. St. James (1-0)

5. Warsaw (1-0)

6. Salem (1-0)

7. Buffalo (0-1)

8. Springfield Catholic (0-1)

Moberly Spartans (0-1): This was probably not the start that Spartan's Head Coach Jason Ambroson wanted to see for his 14th season opener, with a loss to Blair Oaks. After finishing 10-1 with a conference championship last season, Moberly will be back at home focusing on a fresh start so this season will not be a total loss. One of the things Moberly will need to focus on, if they want to win, is find the correct leader behind the center. Their defense will also need to be better.

Player to Watch: Greg Bain, senior RB - Bain will need to regain form from last season, in which he was named All-Conference and All-District. He needs to do this because of the lack of senior leadership at the quarterback position.

School of the Osage Indians (1-0): After week one, Osage put a stamp on it and said we are here to stay. Coming off of a rocky year last year, first year head coach Devin Johnson is looking to tap into the potential that was young last season. Having a rock solie quarterback does not hurt either.

Player to Watch: Austin Riley, senior QB - If you had to pick one guy you wanted to come back after watching the Indians last season it would be Riley. Almost 3,000 yards in the air and 33 TD's were just some of his stats last season which makes him the player to watch for Osage, not just this week's game but possibly into the post-season. He will need to have a huge game against the Moberly D, which seemed to struggle in week 1.

Prediction: One of two things will happen this game, Moberly will come out fired up and blow the Indians out, or Moberly will look slow and sluggish again and the Indians will continue their perfect season which I think is the more likely possibility, however the Spartans makes it close at the end.

Osage - 27

Moberly - 21