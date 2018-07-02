The Extra Point: Missouri Muscles Past Ole Miss 24-10

4 years 7 months 6 days ago Sunday, November 24 2013 Nov 24, 2013 Sunday, November 24, 2013 3:31:00 PM CST November 24, 2013 in Tiger Talk
By: Brendan Schaeffer, KOMU 8 Sports Columnist

COLUMBIA - The path was in sight. Win two, and you're in.

Win two, and you have a spot in the SEC Championship game, most likely against the most prolific college football dynasty of the 21st century. Alabama was on the horizon, but two tough tasks stood in the way.

Now, only one remains.

The No. 8 Missouri Tigers did not play a flawless game. They committed a few regrettable penalties, and failed to record a touchdown via the pass.

Yet, the Tigers prevailed. Behind clutch defense when they needed it, and a running game that exuded remarkable toughness, the Tigers will head back to Columbia with a 24-10 victory in their pockets.

No. 24 Ole Miss provided plenty of a challenge for Mizzou, who welcomed back QB James Franklin to the starting lineup for the first time since Oct. 12 at Georgia where he injured his throwing shoulder.

The Rebels offense ran efficient screens throughout the night in order to move the ball against the Tigers to the tune of 252 yards passing. Another 126 yards on the ground totaled 378 for the Mississippi offense, but the Rebels struggled to cap off their drives with points.

Apart from a 45-yard touchdown run by I'Tavius Mathers in the third quarter, Ole Miss was not able to do much scoring. In three trips to the red zone, the Rebels gathered just three points, with other drives ending on a blocked field goal and turnover on downs.

Following the turnover on downs in the middle of the fourth quarter, the Tigers marched relentlessly down the field to ice the game with a gritty and punishing rushing game.

The Tigers totaled 260 yards on the ground. Henry Josey ran 15 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns, while Marcus Murphy added 67 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Though James Franklin's numbers through the air were underwhelming, his performance was a successful one.

He finished 12-19 passing with 142 and an interception, and was replaced by Maty Mauk for one drive when the Tigers were scuffling early in the game. But his leadership and determination was evident throughout.

Franklin carried 8 times for 42 yards, and could be found diving for first downs in critical situations down the stretch. He played a fearless game coming off his injury, and while it wasn't a typical Missouri performance in the passing game, Franklin helped will his team to a much-needed victory.

The Tigers can now set their sights on the final test before a potential trip to Atlanta to face Alabama. Missouri will welcome Johnny Manziel and his Texas A&M Aggies to Columbia for the final home game of the season. After the Aggies embarrassed a depleted Tigers group 59-29 in last year's finale in College Station, Missouri will be seeking revenge this Saturday. But they'll be playing for more than pride this time around.

At 10-1, nothing is off the table for the Tigers as far as national contention. Both Oregon and Baylor lost this week to effectively remove themselves from the national title conversation. Three unbeatens remain, but Mizzou will be afforded the right to take down one of them personally, if they can get past Texas A&M.The

Though it's easier said than done, should Missouri upset Alabama, only Florida State and Ohio State would be left in the undefeated column. While Florida State appears to be a mortal lock for a spot in the championship, there is an argument to be made that a one-loss SEC team deserves the opportunity to defend the conference's consecutive national title streak, which currently stands at seven in a row.

Numerous hypothetical situations exist for several teams in the top 10, and the Tigers are no different from the rest. In order to turn those hypotheticals into reality, Missouri has one job: Keep on winning.

They will hope to do so in front of the home crowd next Saturday at Faurot Field, in what could prove to be one of the biggest games in program history.

 

More News

Grid
List

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
12pm 84°
1pm 85°
2pm 86°
3pm 87°