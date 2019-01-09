The first snow event of 2019 arrives Friday

COLUMBIA - The first snow event of 2019 is on the way. We are still three days out so please stay tuned for updates and changes. During winter weather it is impossible to know for certain exactly what will happen more than 24 hours out. This is what we do know so far. We will continue to update this page before and during the event.

TIMING

FRIDAY: Snow will move in from the southwest midday and overspread mid-Missouri throughout the afternoon.

Snow will continue all night. The heaviest snow of this event will likely fall in this overnight period.

SATURDAY: Light snow will continue. We'll need to watch temperatures closely. Temps could warm enough to allow for a wintry mix or rain/sprinkles in the afternoon. That chance exists mainly along and south of I-70. If warmer temperatures are achieved on Saturday, any additional accumulation will be minor. That is to say, most accumulation may end by Saturday morning. But this all depends on temps throughout our atmosphere. Stay tuned.

Light snow may continue overnight into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Any leftover snow showers will exit in the morning and only clouds and flurries remain for the rest of the day.

SNOW ACCUMULATION

Since we are still three days out it is extremely difficult to have any confidence in snowfall accumulation amounts. However, 1-3" looks likely at this point. Some areas could see up to 6". Where will that heaviest snow fall? Stay tuned.

In mid-Missouri, a Winter Storm Warning is only issued when 6"+ is expected. Therefore, a Winter Storm Warning may not be issued for this event. A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued due to the weaker criteria.

STORM MODE INDEX

On a scale from 0 to 5, we are in a Storm Mode 2 for this event.

Snow is the only factor because ice, wind and extreme temperatures are not expected.

Plenty of uncertainty w/ Sat. in terms of snow v rain. That will change snow totals. These types of uncertainties make predicting accum. 3 days out nearly impossible. I do think 1-3" is the best scenario but if things stay cool some areas seeing up to 6" isn't out of the question pic.twitter.com/nIxsxLvASi — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) January 9, 2019

HAZARDS

Road conditions will likely deteriorate as the snow picks up heading into Friday evening. This could have an impact on the afternoon commute. The good news is, because we aren't expecting much rain at the start of the event and it will start with snow from the get-go, road crews will be able to pretreat roads, aiding in a slower road condition deterioration. With the heaviest snow falling overnight into Saturday morning, this is when untreated and unkept roads will become a larger issue. Luckily, travel is decreased at nighttime and road crews should be able to keep up pretty well. Road conditions on Saturday will depend on temps and snow vs. rain as mentioned above.

Visibility will also decrease of course, but luckily winds are expected to max out at 20 mph. Blowing snow won't be an issue, though moderate snowfall can and will still decrease visibility.

If you are traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday (or any other travel this weekend) please stay tuned.

