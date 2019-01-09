The first snow event of 2019 arrives Friday

12 hours 17 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 7:08:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in Weather
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
loading

COLUMBIA - The first snow event of 2019 is on the way. We are still three days out so please stay tuned for updates and changes. During winter weather it is impossible to know for certain exactly what will happen more than 24 hours out. This is what we do know so far. We will continue to update this page before and during the event.

TIMING

FRIDAY: Snow will move in from the southwest midday and overspread mid-Missouri throughout the afternoon.

Snow will continue all night. The heaviest snow of this event will likely fall in this overnight period.

SATURDAY: Light snow will continue. We'll need to watch temperatures closely. Temps could warm enough to allow for a wintry mix or rain/sprinkles in the afternoon. That chance exists mainly along and south of I-70. If warmer temperatures are achieved on Saturday, any additional accumulation will be minor. That is to say, most accumulation may end by Saturday morning. But this all depends on temps throughout our atmosphere. Stay tuned. 

Light snow may continue overnight into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Any leftover snow showers will exit in the morning and only clouds and flurries remain for the rest of the day.

SNOW ACCUMULATION

Since we are still three days out it is extremely difficult to have any confidence in snowfall accumulation amounts. However, 1-3" looks likely at this point. Some areas could see up to 6". Where will that heaviest snow fall? Stay tuned.

In mid-Missouri, a Winter Storm Warning is only issued when 6"+ is expected. Therefore, a Winter Storm Warning may not be issued for this event. A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued due to the weaker criteria.

STORM MODE INDEX

On a scale from 0 to 5, we are in a Storm Mode 2 for this event.

Snow is the only factor because ice, wind and extreme temperatures are not expected.

HAZARDS

Road conditions will likely deteriorate as the snow picks up heading into Friday evening. This could have an impact on the afternoon commute. The good news is, because we aren't expecting much rain at the start of the event and it will start with snow from the get-go, road crews will be able to pretreat roads, aiding in a slower road condition deterioration. With the heaviest snow falling overnight into Saturday morning, this is when untreated and unkept roads will become a larger issue. Luckily, travel is decreased at nighttime and road crews should be able to keep up pretty well. Road conditions on Saturday will depend on temps and snow vs. rain as mentioned above.

Visibility will also decrease of course, but luckily winds are expected to max out at 20 mph. Blowing snow won't be an issue, though moderate snowfall can and will still decrease visibility.

If you are traveling to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday (or any other travel this weekend) please stay tuned. If you are staying in, you can watch the Chiefs game on KOMU 8. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. and kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.

Stay tuned right here, on air and on the free KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic app for the latest forecast updates.

Download the KOMU WX App on Apple and Android devices for the latest video updates, hour-by-hour forecast, interactive radar, future radar, live streaming newscasts, plus our exclusive live traffic grid.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Bar near capitol building changes price to meet lobbyist limit
Bar near capitol building changes price to meet lobbyist limit
JEFFERSON CITY - Smith and Cross Jamaican rum, lime juice and simple syrup: just three basic ingredients for a cocktail... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 6:36:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Columbia residents call for citywide audit
Columbia residents call for citywide audit
COLUMBIA - A request for a citywide performance audit of Columbia has reached the state auditor, and Columbia residents are... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 5:59:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Networks to air Pelosi, Schumer rebuttal to Trump
Networks to air Pelosi, Schumer rebuttal to Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Television networks are facing unusual pressure surrounding their responsibility to point out false or misleading statements... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 5:41:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Medical examiner rules death of Ferguson protester's son a suicide
Medical examiner rules death of Ferguson protester's son a suicide
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A medical examiner has ruled that a Ferguson protester's son died by suicide, despite his mother's... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 5:37:02 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Lawmakers talk priorities, what 2019 session will be like without Greitens
Lawmakers talk priorities, what 2019 session will be like without Greitens
JEFFERSON CITY - A legislative session without noise about former Gov. Eric Greitens and focused on typical functions will be... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 5:10:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Housing & Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cancels visit to Jefferson City
Housing & Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cancels visit to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has canceled a scheduled appearance... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 4:55:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Funds for local housing agency under threat due to government shutdown
Funds for local housing agency under threat due to government shutdown
COLUMBIA - The federal government shutdown is affecting the funding of various agencies all over the country. The United States... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 4:34:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Supreme Court won't preside over challenge to state egg laws
Supreme Court won't preside over challenge to state egg laws
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to preside over a legal dispute involving 15... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 3:47:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Capitol police share tips ahead of legislative session
Capitol police share tips ahead of legislative session
JEFFERSON CITY - When lawmakers return to the Capitol on Wednesday, parking could present a challenge. The 100th General... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 2:35:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Judge approves $500,000 more for family of fatal St. Louis shooting victim
Judge approves $500,000 more for family of fatal St. Louis shooting victim
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has approved an additional $500,000 payment for the daughter of a black man... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 1:38:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Lawsuit filed over pepper spray injury during police training
Lawsuit filed over pepper spray injury during police training
COLUMBIA - The mother of a Boone County man filed a lawsuit Monday, accusing pepper spray manufacturer Sabre Industries, also... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 1:20:00 PM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Large structure fire breaks out near Boone-Callaway county line
Large structure fire breaks out near Boone-Callaway county line
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Firefighters responded to a call around 8:30 AM Tuesday about a structure fire near Old Highway 40 close... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, January 08 2019 Jan 8, 2019 Tuesday, January 08, 2019 9:49:00 AM CST January 08, 2019 in News

Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheck sting
Trump heads to TV, border as fed workers face paycheck sting
WASHINGTON (AP) — With no breakthrough in sight, President Donald Trump will argue his case to the nation Tuesday night... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 9:44:59 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Missouri revenue down 2.9 percent through first half of year
Missouri revenue down 2.9 percent through first half of year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri tax revenues were down 2.9 percent through the first half of the fiscal year,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 9:41:06 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Columbia's fleet of bird scooters temporarily reduced for winter
Columbia's fleet of bird scooters temporarily reduced for winter
COLUMBIA - The manufacturer of the Bird motorized scooters that were distributed throughout Columbia in August notified city officials on... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 7:34:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Pastor: 4 year old hit by CPD vehicle was a "sweet young lady"
Pastor: 4 year old hit by CPD vehicle was a "sweet young lady"
COLUMBIA - The pastor planning the funeral for 4-year-old girl who died after being struck Friday by a Columbia police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 7:00:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Four defendants in Moberly double homicide case waive arraignments
Four defendants in Moberly double homicide case waive arraignments
RANDOLPH COUNTY – All four defendants in the double homicide in Moberly appeared in court Monday and waived their arraignments.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 4:36:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in News

Government shutdown halts USDA housing loans and grants
Government shutdown halts USDA housing loans and grants
COLUMBIA- The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development is a government agency that provides federal housing loans and grants... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 07 2019 Jan 7, 2019 Monday, January 07, 2019 4:29:00 PM CST January 07, 2019 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 30°
9am 32°
10am 34°
11am 35°