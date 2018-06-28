The Food Bank receives 500 pounds of fresh produce

1,200 Apples were delivered to The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri

COLUMBIA - Green BEAN Delivery, which is the largest online natural and organic grocery delivery service in the Midwest, donated 500 pounds of fresh produce to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

In the month of July, Green BEAN Delivery partnered with KOPN 89.5 over a two-week span to raise donations through pledging. The agreement of the two-week pledge drive with KOPN 89.5 was that Green BEAN Delivery would commit to donate a minimum of two pounds of produce for every pledge. After two weeks the pledge resulted in a total of 198 pledges from KOPN 89.5 listeners and 500 pounds of fresh produce to be donated to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

“We know it’s been a long difficult summer, and something like this coming in at no cost to us, no shipping cost, no buying cost, is a real big opportunity,” said Michael Yetman, the Food Bank outreach coordinator.

The Food Bank has a partner network of 133 agencies across a 32-county area, which makes up a third of the state of Missouri.

“We service about 104,000 clients every month, and our buddy pack program will be of assistance to about 7,000 kids who will receive a weekly backpack meal,” Yetman said.

The Food Bank is a non-profit agency and relies on its partner companies to help with its inventory.