The Food Bank selects new director

COLUMBIA - Lindsay Young Lopez has been selected as the new executive director for The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Her selection comes as a result of the retirement of Peggy Kirkpatrick.

Lindsay is a graduate of the University of Missouri and has over 17 years of experience in institutional advancement with her alma mater and Columbia College where she most recently served as senior director of development.

Lopez was awarded the 2013 Athena Young Professional award, was a 2012 Greater Missouri Leadership Challenge participant and 2011 Leadership Columbia co-chair.

A start date for Lopez has not been determined, but should be within the next few weeks.

[This story has been updated for clarity and the headline has been changed.]