The Food Bank urges community to help feed families for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri wants you to help feed families in need this holiday season.

According to Lindsay Lopez, the executive director of The Food Bank, one in six adults and one in every five children in Missouri struggle with access to food on an ongoing basis.

Thanksgiving is no exception.

This year, The Food Bank marks its 16th annual Partnership Against Hunger event to feed food insecure families in the 32 counties it serves.

"This is just an all out, one day effort to ensure that all of these entities come together to help those families that are struggling," Lopez said.

Those who would like to donate can purchase food items at participating Schnucks, Walmart, and Hyvee locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 21. Teams of people from the KOMU 8 family will be at the Hy-Vee on Nifong to take your donations.

Lopez said she encourages people to think about what they enjoy for their own holiday meal when donating food items. She said non-perishable foods such as canned fruits, canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, jars of gravy, and canned meats are great items for the drive.

The Food Bank opened a virtual food drive for those who are not able to make it to the grocery store in time. There, people can donate perishable items such as a turkey, eggs, and dairy products.

Lopez said people can also donate money online if they are not able to provide food items.

"Because of our purchasing power, we can take $1 and turn that into $21 of groceries," Lopez said. "We can stretch those dollars farther than the average consumer can."

Following the drive, the food items will return to The Food Bank where workers will prepare them for distribution. The Food Bank feeds more than 100,000 people a month.

"This team works tirelessly on that day," Lopez said. "But it’s just the most exhilarating feeling to know that we’ve done all of this within a 12 hour period."